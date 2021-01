Vermont men’s hoops claimed a 76-60 win over Binghamton on Saturday. The Catamounts improve to 4-3 overall.

Ryan Davis notched a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. The Binghamton Bearcats fall to 1-9.

The victory over Binghamton was Becker’s 125th-career conference win. He reached 125 America East wins in 151 league games, tied for the fifth-quickest rate in NCAA history.

The Catamounts and Bearcats meet again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.