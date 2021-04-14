Vermont men’s soccer prepping for AE Playoffs

The UVM men’s soccer team is opening the America East Playoffs facing No. 3 NJIT on Thursday in the conference semifinals.

Vermont is 14-15-5 all-time in the America East Tournament. The Cats are 8-9-1 in the semifinal round and will appear in the semifinals for the seventh time in the last eight years.

Head coach Rob Dow is confident with how his team has done so far this season. The Catamounts are going to prepare the same way for the postseason.

“It’s been routine. We’ve had a really good season so we’re not going to shake everything up over one loss. It’s been great to have that level of game with a title on the line under our belts” said Dow.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location on the campus of the University of New Hampshire.