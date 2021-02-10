Vermont women’s soccer selected to finish ninth in AEast Preseason Poll

America East released the results of the 2021 Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll on Wednesday. Vermont is predicted to finish ninth and recorded 20 points in the rankings.

Coaches voted in the rankings, coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Reigning conference champion Stony Brook was the favorite with 81 points and earned the Seawolves nine first-place votes.

UVM finished the 2019 season at 3-10-3 overall. The Catamounts are returning its top two scorers with Natalie Durieux and Ella Bankert.

UVM opens the 2021 campaign at NJIT on Sunday, March. 7