Where UVM basketball programs sit in current America East standings

The Vermont men’s basketball team is off to a 3-3 start. Something the Catamounts aren’t used to in conference play.

The Cats are coming off of a weekend split with UAlbany. UVM is ranked fifth in the current America East standings. For the fifth straight season Vermont was selected as the conference preseason favorite.

The Vermont men will face Binghamton on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. on the road.

The UVM women’s basketball team is 4-2 to begin the 20-21 season. The Catamounts are tied for third place in the conference standings with UMass Lowell. Vermont and UMass Lowell are the only two teams that have won four games.

Vermont is coming off of a series sweep over UMBC. The Catamounts will face Binghamton next for a two-game series at Patrick Gym. The teams will face each other at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.