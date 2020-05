More honors awarded to Tom Aubrun and Amanda Conway from the Norwich men’s & women’s ice hockey programs. They were named the Male and Female Most Outstanding Senior Athletes. Both players swept the Division III National Player of the year awards.

Aubrun signed an AHL deal with the Rockford Ice Hogs (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) and Amanda Conway became the first player in program history to be drafted by the NWHL Connecticut Whale.

