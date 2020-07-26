Corliss claims victory at N.A. 150

Defending “King of the Road” Jason Corliss led all but one lap to win the Community Bank N.A. 150 for the third year in a row on Sunday.

The Barre-native earned the pole for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) event, and fought through a number of cautions on his way to victory.

Corliss earned his third Thunder Road win of the season and 18th of his career.

Brooks Clark (Waitsfield, Vt.) and Scott Dragon (Milton, Vt.) finished second and third, respectively.

The July schedule wraps up at Thunder Road with the WDEV/ Calkins Portable Toilets Night on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.