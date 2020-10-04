Corliss wins 58th Vermont Milk Bowl

Barre native takes event for third time in four years

The Thunder Road season looked different this year, but Jason Corliss’ reign of Milk Bowl dominance continued on Sunday.

The Barre, Vt. native captured his third Milk Bowl title in the last four years, having won in 2017 and 2018 as well. Corliss also won his second-straight “King of the Road” honor this season.

Trampas Demers (Shelburne, Vt.) and Scott Dragon (Milton, Vt.) finished second and third for this year’s Milk Bowl, respectively.

In other Thunder Road action on Sunday, Colchester’s Sam Caron took home the final Flying Tigers crown of the season, and Barre’s Jeffrey Martin won the Street Stock division.