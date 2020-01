Cadets end in tie with the Red Dragons on Saturday night

The Cadets and Red Dragons finish the game in a 2-2 tie. But, the game resulted in a shootout to determine and tournament winner.

Norwich notched goals from Brett Ouderkirk and Felix Brassard. The two earned All-Tournament team honors in Saturday’s contest.

SUNY Cortland goalie Nick Modica made 39 saves in the championship game. Modica took home the MVP of the tournament.

Norwich will return to the ice as they host non-conference foe Plattsburgh State on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m.