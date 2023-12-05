Plattsburgh, NY – The Clinton Community men’s basketball team ended the first semester *home portion* of their schedule, with a win on Sunday afternoon.

They hosted Columbia-Greene CC, beating them 86-74.

The Cougars improved to (6-3) on the season, getting help from 5 players that scored in double figures. And was led by Kymani Hurley’s 18 points.

Victor Dueno had a lucky 13, Dai’Marquis Brooks 12 points-10 rebounds, Dylan Hunter with 11 points, and Caleb Johnson with 10.

Clinton Community finishes out the first semester with a couple road games, starting at Broome CC Saturday, December 9th.

Their next home game is Wednesday, January 17th, a 6pm game with Word of Life Bible.

Highlights from t heir game verse Columbia-Greene, are in the video above.