Champlain, NY – The Northeastern Clinton Cougars won the Class “C” Semifinal game on Tuesday night, to advance to the championship game.

In the early going, they would see a 5 point lead disappear multiple times, with the opposing Moriah Vikings causing 5 lead changes in the 1st and 2nd quarters.

But the number 2 seeded, NCCS Cougars would have enough to pull away in the end, and beat the three seed.

They will now play the top seed, Northern Adirondack, this Saturday, in the Class “C” Championship game.

Highlights from the semifinal win, in the video above.