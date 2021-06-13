CVU baseball goes back-to-back with dominant D1 championship victory

There’s no ten-run mercy rule in championship games, or else this game would’ve been over sooner.

The defending champion Redhawks scored seven runs just one out into the first inning, and the offensive outpour continued in a lopsided 13-0 decision over Brattleboro at Centennial Field on Sunday afternoon.

CVU scored all of its runs by the fifth inning, which would’ve spelled the end of the contest in any non-championship effort. The defense didn’t let up for the rest of the contest, and junior pitcher Oliver Pudvar went the distance with a three-hit, complete-game shutout.

Champlain Valley captured its second D1 title in a row, and the fifth in program history.