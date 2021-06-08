CVU baseball moves on to championship with blowout win against Rice Memorial

Redhawks have a chance to defend their 2019 title on Sunday

The top-seeded Redhawks asserted their dominance in Tuesday’s D1 semifinal contest.

CVU scored five runs with two outs in the second inning, and used the momentum to top Rice Memorial 11-1 in a mercy rule-shortened five-inning game.

The Redhawks advance to their second-straight D1 championship with the victory, and will await the winner of Wednesday’s Brattleboro/Essex game at 4:30 p.m.

The Division I championship game is set for Sunday, June 13. Start time at Centennial Field has not yet been announced.