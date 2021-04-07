CVU baseball, reigning D1 champions preparing for 2021 season

The CVU Redhawks are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Saturday, April 17 at BFA St. Albans. Champlain Valley is the reigning division I champions from the 2019 season.

The 2020 high school spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Redhawks haven’t played a game since the div. I title game in June of 2019 at Centennial Field.

17 players from the championship roster have graduated and only two players return to the varsity squad.

Although this team is young, they’re eager and have the same goal in mind, a state title. The four time Vermont state champions are searching for back-to-back crowns.

Since the Vermont high school winter sports season was hit with COVID just a few weeks ago, the spring student-athletes are playing every game as if it could be their last.

“We’re taking every game like it’s our last game. We have to. If we’re not playing our best we have to pretend it’s the championship. We don’t know if we’re going to have a next game or if something could happen with COVID tracing” said junior first baseman Ryan Canty.

The end goal for every team is to hoist the state title trophy, but the Redhawks are eager to prove they’re capable with a completely new team.

“We all have pretty high team goals, our expectations are high. We all know what we have to do each and every day to get our job done for the year, which is to win a state championship” said pitcher Braedon Jones.

“The end goal is another state championship. That’s what we’re all kind of expecting of ourselves. We all play with a chip on our shoulder and want to stay fired up for the season” said senior center fielder Ryan Eaton.

CVU head coach Tim Albertson shared that the team is willing to do what it takes to keep playing.

“They’re really excited to get back at it and start playing for their community. It’s great to just be able to play a game that they love” said Albertson.

Coach Albertson noted how much his team has matured during the canceled 2020 season to now. They’ve spent the offseason training and he’s excited to see what they can do this year.

“They’ve all worked really hard. I think they’re all looking forward to showing how much work they’ve put in and how much they’ve improved. For the most part, I’m just excited to see these guys” said Albertson.