CVU boys blank MMU to repeat as D1 champs

Redhawks complete back-to-back unbeaten seasons

The Champlain Valley and Mt. Mansfield boys’ soccer teams hoped to make history Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1 seed Redhawks geared up to play for a second-straight Div. I state title and go undefeated in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Meanwhile, the No. 6 MMU Cougars aspired to win their first Div. I crown since 2000. It was also the Cougars’ first appearance in the state final since 2004.

It was a scoreless match through the first 33 minutes of play, until CVU was awarded a free kick inside MMU’s defensive half.

Cullen Swett booted a long ball toward the far post and Jonah Roberts came soaring in to finish with a header just over the hands of MMU keeper Ezra Bush. That gave CVU a 1-0 halftime lead.

Then in the second half, the Redhawks looked for more as Erik Stolen lined up to take a corner kick.

In the 49th minute of play, Stolen placed his kick in the middle of the box. It bounced off a Cougar defender, and Jonah Roberts unloaded a laser into the net to take a 2-0 lead.

The Redhawks added one more goal in the final minutes of the game to seal a 3-0 clean sheet win over MMU and put a bow on their second-straight undefeated season.

