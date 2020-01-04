CVU boys’ hoops dominates Rice to remain unbeaten

The Champlain Valley Union boys’ basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 76-55 win over Rice Memorial on Friday night.

The visiting Redhawks traded buckets with the Green Knights in the first half until Tyler Morehouse hit a last-second jump shot for a 35-32 CVU lead at halftime.

Morehouse finished with 17 points while Michel Ndayishimiye led the way for Rice with 24 points.

CVU pulled away in the second half to seal the 21-point win over the Green Knights.

Rice dropped to 3-1 with the loss to the Redhawks.

