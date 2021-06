The top-seeded Redhawks took care of business against Rutland on Friday afternoon to book a trip to the D1 semifinals.

CVU handled Rutland 16-6 to advance to the semis for the 16th season in a row. The contest was reminiscent of the 2019 quarterfinals, where the Redhawks took down Rutland 15-5.

Champlain Valley will play No. 5 Essex on Tuesday, June 8 for a spot in the division one title game.