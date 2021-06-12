CVU boys’ lacrosse dynasty rages on with eighth-straight D1 championship

“Rally rally, Champlain Valley” never applied more to CVU’s efforts than in the Redhawks’ comeback win in Saturday’s state title clash.

Top-seeded Champlain Valley trailed 6-2 at the start of the third quarter, then scored six unanswered goals to defeat Burr & Burton 8-7 and claim a D1 championship eight-peat.

“During halftime we kind of sat down and spoke as a team. We got back together, and after that we kind of came together as a team in the second half,” CVU senior attackman Alex Leonard said. “We were able to score a lot of goals that way and change the flow of the game.”

The Redhawks opened the game with two quick tallies, but a stingy Bulldog defense held CVU off the board for the rest of the first half, and BBA took a huge momentum swing into the break behind three goals in the final two minutes of the second quarter. It wasn’t until CVU senior attackman Shane Gorman snapped a 19-minute scoreless drought that CVU found its offense and surged to victory.

“It’s incredible,” Gorman said. “I love all these guys to death, and to be able to go off into the sunset with a trophy in my senior year in front of the student section is everything I could ask for.”

The championship was the 23rd in program history, but the first for new CVU head coach Tom Garvey in his first year coaching the Redhawks. Garvey was hired prior to the 2020 season, but that campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.