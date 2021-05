Champlain Valley Union boys’ lacrosse defeated Rutland on Wednesday 17-2. With the win, CVU remains undefeated at 8-0 overall. Meanwhile, Rutland falls to 3-4 with the loss.

The Redhawks continue action on Saturday, May 15 hosting Mt. Mansfield. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Rutland’s next scheduled game is set for Friday, May 14 hosting Otter Valley at 5 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch early highlights from Wednesday’s game.