CVU boys’ lacrosse stays undefeated with win over Essex

Essex strikes first but Redhawks earn win

The CVU boys’ lacrosse team hosted div. I foe Essex on Monday afternoon in Hinesburg.

Champlain Valley ultimately defeated Essex 13-12 in double overtime. The Redhawks were led by Shane Gorman and Colin Zouck who both tallied five goals. In net, Jake Bowen made seven saves.

Essex was led by senior Christopher Davis who recorded five goals, followed by Tobias Martin with three. Hornets’ goalie Bejamin Russell made five saves.

With the win, the CVU Redhawks stay undefeated at 4-0. Essex falls to 2-3.