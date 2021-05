The undefeated Redhawks poured it on to stay perfect on a wet Wednesday night against SBHS.

CVU senior attackman Shane Gorman jump-started the offense with five goals in the first period in what ended up a 19-7 victory.

Champlain Valley pushed its perfect record to 5-0, while South Burlington dropped to 4-2 this season.

Next up, CVU will test its mettle hosting BFA-St. Albans on Friday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. SBHS travels to Mt. Mansfield for a clash against the Cougars on Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m.