CVU boys’ lacrosse tops South Burlington, keeps perfect season alive

CVU senior captain Alex Leonard led the way as the Redhawks raced past SBHS on Friday.

The midfielder posted a seven-point night behind six goals and an assist in the 18-11 victory over the Wolves, and CVU improved to a still-perfect 12-0 this season.

Champlain Valley’s next game will be its final home contest this regular season as the team hosts Woodstock on Monday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

South Burlington wraps up the regular season on a two-game home stand, starting with a game against Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.