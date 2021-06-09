CVU boys’ lax advances to 8th consecutive D1 championship game

The Redhawks remain red hot in division one boys’ lacrosse as they punched their ticket to yet another state title game.

The top-seed Champlain Valley Union hosted No. 5 Essex in a div. I semifinal matchup. The Essex Hornets got on the board first with a goal from Christopher Davis. Shortly after, CVU took a 5-1 lead into the second half.

The Redhawks scored two goals within one minute with goals from Sean Gilliam and Shane Gorman to give CVU a 3-1 advantage. Ultimately, the Redhawks defeated the Hornets 11-5. Champlain Valley is now on the hunt for its eighth straight division one title.

The Redhawks will now face the No. 3 seed Burr and Burton in the division one state championship game. Details on the location and time are still TBD.