The Redhawks started another season 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

CVU pushed the pace against Burr and Burton from the jump, and two first-half goals less than five minutes apart helped the Redhawks to a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Next up, CVU begins the Jay Brady Tournament at Essex High School. The team will face Hanover High School on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

Burr and Burton returns home to host St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m.