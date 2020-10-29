CVU field hockey takes down MMU in double OT

#7 Mt. Mansfield Union faced #3 Champlain Valley Union on Wednesday in the VPA field hockey semifinals.

The game remained scoreless through regulation and overtime. With 2:35 left on the clock in double-overtime CVU senior captain Hailey Chase scored the game winer.

CVU defeated MMU 1-0. The Champlain Valley Redhawks will face #1 Bellows Falls on Saturday in the Div. I championship game. The Bellows Falls Terriers are headed to the title game for the third straight year.

Location & time for the title game is still TBA.