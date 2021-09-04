CVU football handles Burlington/South Burlington

Redhawks race past Seawolves in Hinesburg

Champlain Valley’s offense could seemingly do no wrong in Saturday’s season-opener against the Seawolves.

CVU junior quarterback and junior wide receiver Aidan Miller linked up for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Redhawks went on to put up plenty more in a 35-14 victory over the Burlington/South Burlington co-op.

The Redhawks started the season 1-0 with the win, and they’ll travel to St. Johnsbury for a week two matchup with the Hilltoppers on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The Seawolves travel to Middlebury for a Friday night battle against the Tigers at that same time.

