Redhawks take care of Yellowjackets in make-up game

The Champlain Valley Union football team kept its perfect record alive against Milton in Hinesburg on Monday.

CVU’s offense picked up the pace in the second quarter and the Redhawks’ defense stood tall en route to a 28-18 victory.

Milton fell to 0-3 after the loss, while CVU improved to 3-0 with the win.