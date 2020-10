Redhawks use big first half to beat Green Knights

Two unbeatens entered, but just one was left standing in South Burlington on Thursday.

Champlain Valley Union scored 28 unanswered points in the first half, and used the big cushion to top Rice Memorial, 35-12.

CVU pushed their mark to 4-0 this season, while Rice fell to 2-1.

Next up, CVU is set to host BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

Rice doesn’t have another game until Friday, Oct. 16 when the Green Knights travel to Colchester for a 7 p.m. contest, according to their website.