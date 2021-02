The Champlain Valley Union girls’ basketball team hosted Rice Memorial on Thursday night.

The Redhawks and Green Knights last met in the 2020 division I quarterfinals and CVU defeated Rice.

CVU came out firing in Thursday’s contest and led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Redhawks held a 31-14 lead over Rice at halftime.

Ultimately the Redhawks defeated Rice Memorial 57-31. With the win, CVU improves to 5-0. Rice is still on the hunt for its first win sitting at 0-5.