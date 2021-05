Redhawks rolled to victory in their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday.

CVU earned its fifth win in a row and took down Burlington 17-4, and knocked BHS down to 0-12 in the process.

Champlain Valley closes out the season against high-powered South Burlington on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m., while Burlington wraps things up at Essex on Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m.