CVU girls’ soccer blows out Rutland to return to D1 final

Champlain Valley has a shot at a four-peat this weekend

The Redhawks took care of Rutland in dominant fashion in Thursday’s division I semifinal at South Burlington High School.

Senior captain Josie Pecor scored a first-half hat trick as her unbeaten squad raced to a 9-0 win.

Top-seeded CVU advances to its fourth-straight championship game (ninth in the last 10 years). The Redhawks have won three titles in a row, and has not lost a game since the start of the 2017 season.

The 2020 division I championship game between CVU and South Burlington is set for Sunday, Nov. 7. at 10 a.m. and will be held at Burlington High School.

