The Redhawks came away with a regular-season sweep against SBHS on Tuesday night.

Three sophomores found the back of the net on South Burlington’s Senior Night, but it was CVU’s Chloe Pecor that came away with the game-winner in the 2-1 decision.

Champlain Valley improved to 10-1-2 this season, and will close its season on the road against BFA-St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

South Burlington fell to 9-3-1, and will finish things up at Burlington on Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.