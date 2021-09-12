CVU girls’ soccer ties Hanover in twin state clash

Extra time wasn’t enough to decide a winner in Saturday’s matchup between Champlain Valley Union and Hanover High School.

It took until the second half, but Riley McGuire helped the Marauders to a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes left in regulation. Less than two minutes later, CVU answered when sophomore forward Chloe Pecor whiffed on a chance in the box, but got just enough of the ball to pick up the equalizer.

HHS keeper Kaye Lindsay made a clutch save late in regulation to force extra time, but the defenses stood tall to finish the contest with a 1-1 draw.

Next up, CVU travels to Burr and Burton to face the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon. Hanover returns to the Granite State to host Nashua High School South on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 4:40 p.m.