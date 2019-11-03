CVU goes unbeaten to seal three-peat in girls’ soccer

CVU girls’ soccer entered Saturday’s championship game in a very familiar position – the unbeaten top seed facing the Colchester Lakers.

In each of the past two seasons, the Redhawks have been the No. 1 seed and gone on to win it all, and last season they lined up against the Lakers in the Div. I final.

Saturday’s rematch served as an opportunity for redemption for Colchester, and an opportunity for an undisputed third-consecutive title for the Redhawks.

Colchester and Champlain Valley battled to a scoreless first half, but the second half proved to be a much different story.

Four minutes into the second frame, Olivia Zubarik fed a pass through to Josie Pecor near the top of the box. Pecor took a couple dribbles, cut inside, and blasted a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

CVU took a 1-0 lead with that score, and struck again soon after. In the 51st minute of play, Gillian Magnier soared down the far sideline to track down a through ball. She fired a long shot on frame and tucked it inside the far post.

Magnier’s goal put the Redhawks ahead 2-0, and CVU controlled from there.

Pecor added another goal in the 53rd minute, and Catherine Gilwee slotted in goal number four of the afternoon in the 63rd minute of the match.

The Redhawks led 4-0 into the final minutes, when Leah Lamothe bent a corner kick past CVU keeper Maryn Askew to put the Lakers on the board.

Ultimately, the Lakers’ comeback effort was too late and CVU celebrated its third-straight state title and third-straight unbeaten season with the 4-1 win over Colchester.