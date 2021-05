Redhawks get first winning streak of the season

Champlain Valley Union brought more than enough offense on Saturday afternoon.

The Redhawks piled on six runs in the second inning and took care of the Green Knights in a five-inning, 15-1 Senior Day decision.

CVU improved to 4-12 this season, and picked up its first win streak of the season as teams prepare for the playoffs. VPA pairings will be announced on Monday, May 31.