CVU standout Catherine Gilwee verbally commits to UVM women’s basketball program

Catherine Gilwee has given her verbal commitment to Alisa Kresge’s program. Gilwee has been a key part of CVU girls’ basketball success. The CVU program is known to dominate in division I. The Redhawks rode a perfect 21-0 season until it came to an end due to COVID-19.

Catherine still has her senior season ahead of her next year. But, she’s already decided on the University of Vermont.

“I’m super excited to be able to represent Vermont, just stay close to home. I’m definitely a homebody so I like to be close to home anyways” said Gilwee.

Head coach Ute Otley said that Catherine joined the competitive CVU program as a freshman having the basketball IQ of a senior. “It’s exciting for both us at CVU and UVM to have a local product. We will be thrilled to bring our CVU support base right up the road to cheer her on as a college athlete. I think that’s been a driving goal for her since day one” said Otley.

The Catamounts went 12-18 in the 2019-20 season. It’s the most wins the Cats have had in a decade. The young program is something Gilwee is interested in.

“I really love the program they’re trying to build. With all these young players really buying into the program and how young the team was this year. It might have been a negative in some ways because they had to play older more experienced teams, but they proved themselves” said Gilwee.

Coach Otley shared that Catherine likes to win, there’s no part of her that enjoys losing. She’s excited to be a part of that. Catherine has been a dominant force for CVU and will accomplish big things her senior season. We’ll see her on the hardwood at Patrick Gym in Fall of 2021.