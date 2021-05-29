CVU’s Catherine Gilwee named Gatorade Vermont Basketball Player of the Year

Gilwee is the fifth Redhawk to earn the Gatorade honor

Gatorade announced its 2021 Vermont girls basketball player of the year. It comes as no surprise the honor is awarded to Champlain Valley Union’s Catherine Gilwee. The award recognizes excellence on and off the court.

Gilwee helped guide the Redhawks to a 30-0 record in her final two seasons at CVU. In her last season, she led the Redhawks to a perfect 9-0 season. Gilwee averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.4

rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

Gilwee is successful on and off the hardwood. She has maintained a weighted 4.22 GPA and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Vermont this fall.

Catherine is the fifth Redhawk to earn the honor from Gatorade. You can read the full press release from Gatorade here.