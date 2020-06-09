CVU’s Cullen Swett named Gatorade VT Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Gatorade announced Cullen Swett of Champlain Valley Union High School as its 2019-20 Gatorade Vermont Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2 senior defender scored three goals and passed four assists in the 2019 season. Swett led the Redhawks to the division I state championship. He led a defense that allowed only six goals the entire season and notched 12 shutouts.

Swett has held a 3.07 GPA in the classroom. He will attend the University of Vermont and play soccer this fall.

Swett has been named a First Team All-State honoree, he was also a United Soccer Coaches All-New England selection. He has volunteered on behalf of clothing drives for the needy and youth sports programs.

You can find the full release from Gatorade here.