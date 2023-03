Burlington, VT – The University of Vermont hosted the boy’s division 1 state semifinals, with 3 of the top 4 seeds coming to one court.

The 5th seed, Brattleboro joined in on the bracket’s final four. But would lose to top seed, Champlain Valley Union.

The Redhawks will play the defending state champions, Rice Memorial after the Green Knights knocked off BFA St. Albans.

Highlights from both games, including a buzzer beater, in the video above.