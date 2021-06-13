Danville softball cruises past Proctor for D4 title

No. 3 Proctor faced top ranked Danville in the div. IV softball championship. Danville cruised to victory defeating the Phantoms 9-2.

Danville opened up a 3-0 lead over Proctor in the bottom of the first inning. The Proctor Phantoms got on the board in the top of the fourth. Isabel Greb singled to right field and Rhi Lubaszewski scored. Danville led 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Danville racked in seven hits and six runs. On the mound, Danville’s eighth grade pitcher Cassidy Kittredge allowed only four hits, two runs, and tallied two strikeouts through all seven innings pitched.

