Dartmouth and Vermont men’s hockey finish in 2-2 tie

Vermont and Dartmouth faced off at Gutterson on Friday night for their 81st meeting.

The Catamounts opened up a 2-0 lead with two goals from Christian Evers. With three minutes left in the second period Dartmouth’s Mark Gallant put the Big Green on the board.

Vermont led 2-1 with five minutes left to play. Dartmouth’s Jeffrey Losurdo tied the game up at 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime the two finished in a 2-2 tie.

UVM returns to Hockey East play and hosts tenth-ranked UMass (13-6-1, 6-3-1 HEA) next Friday Jan. 17 and Saturday Jan. 18 Both games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.