Dartmouth eliminates five varsity sports due financial issues from COVID-19

Dartmouth College is feeling the financial crunch of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with many financial cuts, athletics is taking a hit as well.

Five teams are being eliminated from the Big Green’s list. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. Dartmouth’s list of varsity athletic teams now falls to 30. A total of about 110 student-athletes participate on these five eliminated teams.

According to Dartmouth, the cuts will give the school more flexibility in admissions, and reduce the number of recruited athletes in incoming classes by 10%. The teams cut also addresses the projected $150 million financial deficit Dartmouth is facing due to the coronavirus.

In addition to the five varsity sports, the Hanover Country Club is also going to be permanently closed.

Per a press release, elimination of the teams, closing the Hanover Country Club, and an Administrative restructuring are projected to save more than $2 million.

You can see Dartmouth’s full press release here.