Dartmouth men’s hockey hires Reid Cashman as new head coach

Sports

Currently an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Green have picked a replacement for long-time head coach Bob Gaudet in the form of current Washington Nationals assistant Reid Cashman.

Cashman has NCAA roots as a standout defenseman and two-time All-American with Quinnipiac, where he also began his coaching career.

The Minnesota native began serving as an assistant in Washington at the start of the 2018-19 season after two seasons with Washington’s AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

Cashman will remain on the Capitals coaching staff until the conclusion of the current NHL season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story