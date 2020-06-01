Dartmouth men’s hockey hires Reid Cashman as new head coach

Currently an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals

The Big Green have picked a replacement for long-time head coach Bob Gaudet in the form of current Washington Nationals assistant Reid Cashman.

Cashman has NCAA roots as a standout defenseman and two-time All-American with Quinnipiac, where he also began his coaching career.

The Minnesota native began serving as an assistant in Washington at the start of the 2018-19 season after two seasons with Washington’s AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

Cashman will remain on the Capitals coaching staff until the conclusion of the current NHL season.