Dartmouth men’s soccer takes down Vermont

The Big Green squeaked by the Green and Gold in Hanover, N.H. on Tuesday night.

Dartmouth freshman Finn Callahan’s first-half tally stood up as the Big Green handled UVM 1-0 in each team’s final non-conference matchup of the season.

Dartmouth freshman goalkeeper Costi Christodoulou was also instrumental in the victory, and made four clutch saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Big Green picked up its second win of the season and improved to 2-9 in the 2021 campaign. Dartmouth returns to Ivy League play hosting Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Vermont dropped to 8-4-2 this season, and is back in Burlington for a Senior Day battle against UAlbany on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

