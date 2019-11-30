Day 1 of the Primelink Great Northern Shootout

Recap from Day 1 of the weekend tournament

The 2019 Primelink Great Northern Shootout started on Friday for the holiday weekend tournament.

The No. 1 ranked Norwich Cadets faced off against Middlebury in the first game of the double-header.

The Middlebury Panthers defeated Norwich 2-1 in overtime. The Cadets outshot Midd 37-21. Middlebury handed Norwich its first loss of the season. The Cadets fall to 7-1 overall and the Panthers improve to 4-1.

In the second game of the night the host Plattsburgh State took on Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The Blugolds dominated the Cardinals in a 6-1 final.

Norwich and Plattsburgh State will meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the third place game.

Middlebury and Wisconsin-Eau Claire meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday for a chance at the Primelink title.