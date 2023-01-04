Plattsburgh, NY – CLINTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE IT WAS DAY 2 FOR THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC, BOTH THE BOY’S AND GIRL’S TEAMS GETTING TOGETHER HERE IN A NON-TRADITIONAL TOURNAMENT.

GIVING EVERYONE A CHANCE TO SEE TWO TEAMS IN TWO GAMES THAT THEY DON’T USUALLY SEE IN THE REGULAR SEASON.

The first game of the day featured the Boquet valley griffins, and the Peru nighthawks, both of whom one on day one…

4th q, Boquet valley’s SOPHIE PULSIFER knocks down the three pointer…then off ELLA LOBDELL’s miss, PULSIFER is there again…the put back on the offensive board…all 5 of her points coming in the final frame…

The nighthawks would end her run, when REESE DUPREY hits the turn around shot…2 of her 8 points in the game…

Back the other way, LOBDELL doesn’t miss this time around throwing up the shot from the baseline…then she would go back outside to avenge her miss from earlier…her second three of the game…coming in an overall 19 point effort from the griffins’ senior…

Even though the bouquet lead was growing, BELLA BERRY, would play to the end, going up and hitting the shot, sending her to the line…

Peru plays to the end, but the griffins win, in the end…going (2-0) for the tournament…

The second game of the day had the seton and crown point boys going head to head…

Opening moments of the game, AIDEN PEARL steals the ball, ripping it away, and turning it into the firs two points of the game…

The lead would change on the first four baskets of the game, TREVOR HARRIS hits the first three pointer of the game, 3-2 crown point…

Knights move the ball quickly to J-P GAO, getting the bouncing ball in and putting seton right back in front, 4-3…

Only to see that lead change hands yet again, COLE POTTER, from the corner…panthers feeling it from downtown early in this one…

The last girls game of the day, had the saranac chiefs, playing the seton knights…

And it’s seton getting the scoring started, MADYSON WHALEN bounce pass to GABRIELLA CONTI…knights strike first…

they were looking for more when BRENNA DUCATTE steals the ball running it back the other way, she would score saranac’s first six points…

The ball is deflected here coming to SYDNEY MYERS, more turnover points from the chiefs…

Final seconds of the game, GRACE TROMBLEY tries that running the floor thing… it works out for her too…

But not for her team at Saranac comes away with their second victory of the tourney…

The final game of the day, would see saranac and Boquet valley getting together…

SEBASTIAN DANDROW-PELLERIN started the scoring, and scores again here, building a 10-0 lead to start the game…

They would score the first 14 points of the game to be exact, when BODEN BUEHLER hits the three in the corner…griffins are on the board…

BRYCE DEANGELO, would force a second time out in the opening quarter, chiefs by 17 after one quarter…

2nd q, off the missed shot TEDDY GAY, saves the day, getting it to MADDOX RICE…scoring over the defender…

DUFFIELD would score the next 4 points…they win…