The Vermont men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 regular season at home with Brown. That allowed them to welcome back UVM alum, TJ Sorrentine, who is now an associate head coach with the Bears.

Aaron Deloney would score a career high 32 points in the 80-65 win for the Catamounts, scoring 9 straight UVM points in the first half.

Full highlights from the game, and reaction from Deloney and head coach John Becker, int he video above.