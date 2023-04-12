Burlington, VT – Two weeks after men’s Vermont Basketball Senior, Aaron Deloney entered the college transfer portal, he has elected to exit it as well, returning to UVM for his 5th and final season of eligibility.

Deloney is coming off a career year in which he won his second straight America East 6th man of the year award. The first player to do so in the history of the league’s award.

Deloney is one of the lone top 6 players to return for the defending champions, that went to the NCAA tournament once again this past season.

More details on his return, in the video above.