Derek Lodermeier signs deal with ECHL Jacksonville Icemen

Sports

ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets the Jacksonville Icemen, announced that the team has agreed to terms with former UVM captain Derek Lodermeier for the 2020-21 season.

Lodermeier joins Jacksonville after recording 11 points with six goals and five assists in 34 games during his senior season at UVM (2019-20) The six-foot-two forward notched 58 points with a total of 18 goals during his four seasons with the Catamounts. 

Lodermeier captained the Catamounts during his junior and senior seasons.

