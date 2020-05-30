DIII reduces number of required games for 2020-21 academic year

Designed to give programs more flexibility

The minimum number of contests required in Division III has been reduced by 33% for the entire 2020-21 school year.

This decision will give more flexibility to programs during what the Division III Administrative Committee called “a very uncertain and complex time.”

The revised minimums are as follows:

  • Cross country: 3
  • Field hockey: 8
  • Football: 5
  • Soccer: 9
  • Volleyball: 11
  • Basketball: 12
  • Ice hockey: 12
  • Swimming and diving: 5
  • Indoor track and field: 3
  • Wrestling: 5
  • Baseball: 17
  • Softball: 17
  • Golf: 4
  • Lacrosse: 7
  • Rowing: 5
  • Tennis: 7
  • Outdoor track and field: 4

NOTE: These are minimums; teams may end up playing the same amount of games as last season.

Read Division III’s full announcement here.

