DIII reduces number of required games for 2020-21 academic year

The minimum number of contests required in Division III has been reduced by 33% for the entire 2020-21 school year.

This decision will give more flexibility to programs during what the Division III Administrative Committee called “a very uncertain and complex time.”

The revised minimums are as follows:

Cross country: 3

Field hockey: 8

Football: 5

Soccer: 9

Volleyball: 11

Basketball: 12

Ice hockey: 12

Swimming and diving: 5

Indoor track and field: 3

Wrestling: 5

Baseball: 17

Softball: 17

Golf: 4

Lacrosse: 7

Rowing: 5

Tennis: 7

Outdoor track and field: 4

NOTE: These are minimums; teams may end up playing the same amount of games as last season.

Read Division III’s full announcement here.