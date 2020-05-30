DIII reduces number of required games for 2020-21 academic year

The minimum number of contests required in Division III has been reduced by 33% for the entire 2020-21 school year.
This decision will give more flexibility to programs during what the Division III Administrative Committee called “a very uncertain and complex time.”
The revised minimums are as follows:
- Cross country: 3
- Field hockey: 8
- Football: 5
- Soccer: 9
- Volleyball: 11
- Basketball: 12
- Ice hockey: 12
- Swimming and diving: 5
- Indoor track and field: 3
- Wrestling: 5
- Baseball: 17
- Softball: 17
- Golf: 4
- Lacrosse: 7
- Rowing: 5
- Tennis: 7
- Outdoor track and field: 4
NOTE: These are minimums; teams may end up playing the same amount of games as last season.
Read Division III’s full announcement here.