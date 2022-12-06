CHAZY, NY – The Chazy basketball teams hosted the Indian Lake Long Lake Orange on Monday night.

The boy’s team would score the first 21 points of the game, led by Evan Dwyer who would score 9 points in the first quarter alone.

Orange standout, Griffin Farr would end the shut out and then some, when he would knock down 9 straight points.

The come back would not be complete with the Eagles holding on for the win.

The girl’s teams played in the first game of the afternoon, also picking up the victory.

Highlights from the boy’s game, in the video above.